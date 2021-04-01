Sabonis returned to Wednesday's game against the Heat after exiting with a bruised left quadriceps, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

The 24-year-old headed to the locker room after suffering the injury during the third quarter, he's back in the game after returning to the bench and spending some time on the exercise bike. Sabonis still appears to be in some pain, so he could crop up on the injury report later this week.