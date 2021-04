Sabonis turned in 16 points (3-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.

Sabonis returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he had his work cut out for him with fellow big man Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined. While his shooting stroke was ice-cold, the Magic got physical with Sabonis inside, and the standout center made them pay with a 9-of-12 performance from the charity stripe.