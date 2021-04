Sabonis (ankle) turned in 16 points (3-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 9-12 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots across 33 minutes in Friday's 111-106 win over the Magic.

Sabonis returned from a three-game absence due to an ankle injury, and he had his work cut out for him with fellow big man Myles Turner (ankle) sidelined. While he was ice cold from the field, Sabonis made the Magic pay with a 9-of-12 performance from the charity stripe to guide Indiana to its second straight win.