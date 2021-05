Sabonis posted 26 points (10-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 19 rebounds and 14 assists in Saturday's win over the Thunder.

Making his return from a six-game absence due to a back issue, Sabonis showed no signs of rust, putting up his seventh triple-double of the season in dominant fashion. The Pacers outscored Oklahoma City 82 to 46 at halftime, but Sabonis still saw 30 minutes of action, which bodes well for his status ahead of Monday's game at Washington.