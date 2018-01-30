Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Reverting to bench role Wednesday

Sabonis will come off the pine for Wednesday's contest against the Grizzlies, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports. Myles Turner will draw the start at center.

With Turner returning from an elbow injury and playing well in the team's most recent contest, coach Nate McMillan has opted to re-insert him into the starting five, pushing Sabonis back to the pine. Sabonis has proven to be a productive player in that role, however, averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds when called upon off the bench.