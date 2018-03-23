Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Friday

Sabonis (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Clippers.

Coach Nate McMillan said that Sabonis, who entered Friday with a doubtful tag, was still feeling a little sore, so the team will sideline the big man for the fifth straight game. In his absence, look for Myles Turner and Thaddeus Young to once again handle most of the frontcourt duties, with both Trevor Booker and Al Jefferson playing limited roles of the bench.