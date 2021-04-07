Sabonis (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

It'll be a third straight absence for Sabonis, who continues to deal with the sprained left ankle he picked up during Friday night's loss to the Hornets. The Pacers will also be without Malcolm Brogdon (hip) and Myles Turner (ankle), leaving them without arguably their three most-valuable starters. Coach Nate Bjorkgren said he's confident Sabonis and Brogdon will return within the next few days, but the jury is still out on Turner's timetable.