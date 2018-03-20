Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Ruled out Wednesday

Sabonis (ankle) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans.

Though Sabonis was upgraded from out to doubtful earlier in the day following some 4-on-4 scrimmage work, the team has ultimately opted to keep him out of Wednesday's contest. In his stead, Al Jefferson and Trevor Booker should continue seeing expanded roles. Sabonis' next chance to take the floor will arrive Friday against the Clippers.