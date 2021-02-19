Sabonis and the Pacers will not play Saturday against the Rockets, as the game has been postponed, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Severe weather conditions in Texas will prevent Saturday's game from being played. The Pacers will next play Wednesday against the Warriors, as their Monday game against the Spurs has been postponed as well due to COVID-19 protocols.
