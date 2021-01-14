Sabonis' matchup against the Suns on Saturday has been postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Suns are still working through contact tracing and won't have the eight available players needed. Sabonis will still be playing Thursday against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles not stopping•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Huge double-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles keep coming•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Continues double-double streak•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Remains hot in victory•