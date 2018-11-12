Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 11 points in Sunday's loss

Sabonis recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.

Sabonis was listed as questionable but was ultimately removed from the injury report prior to Sunday's tilt. It was a quiet statistical outing given that fantasy owners are getting accustomed to Sabonis contributing double-doubles on an almost nightly basis. Nevertheless, he was efficient offensively (as usual), and he'll now have several days to rest up for Friday's matchup with the Heat.