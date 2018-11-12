Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 11 points in Sunday's loss
Sabonis recorded 11 points (4-4 FG, 3-6 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 115-103 loss to the Rockets.
Sabonis was listed as questionable but was ultimately removed from the injury report prior to Sunday's tilt. It was a quiet statistical outing given that fantasy owners are getting accustomed to Sabonis contributing double-doubles on an almost nightly basis. Nevertheless, he was efficient offensively (as usual), and he'll now have several days to rest up for Friday's matchup with the Heat.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Yet another double-double in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records fourth double-double of 2018-19•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Productive off bench in loss to Rockets•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Erupts for career-high 30 points•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?