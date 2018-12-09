Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 14 points in Saturday's win
Sabonis totaled 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 107-97 win over the Kings.
Sabonis returned to the lineup following a one-game absence due to illness. His stat line was nothing special considering the production he has provided this season, but it was good to see Sabonis back in action for the second night of a back-to-back. He remains worthy of more minutes than he has been playing, but regardless Sabonis is more than capable of filling up the box score without regularly being on the court for more than half the game.
