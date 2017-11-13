Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 off bench Sunday
Sabonis scored 17 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five rebounds, two assists and a steal in 23 minutes during Sunday's 118-95 loss to the Rockets.
The 21-year-old has seen his rebounding numbers decline since moving to the bench, but Sabonis has still been able to maintain a solid scoring pace on the second unit. Without a starter's workload, however, it could be tough for the young big to provide consistent fantasy value on a nightly basis.
