Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 points in 21 minutes
Sabonis scored 17 points (7-13 FG, 3-4 FT), grabbed eight rebounds, dished one assist, and recorded three blocks across 21 minutes Sunday in Indiana's win against Brooklyn.
Sabonis continues to be a pleasant surprise for fantasy owners. His fantasy value was stunted in the 2016-17 season due to being forced into positions that weren't advantageous for the young Lithuanian. Instead of being expected to knock down jumpers, Sabonis has the freedom to do his work in the post. He is posting a modest 12.1 points per game on 54.7-percent shooting to go with 8.4 rebounds per game. Expect his level production to remain consistent as this young Pacers team meshes with their new pieces.
