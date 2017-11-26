Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 points Saturday
Sabonis scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3 PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Saturday's 108-98 loss to Boston.
Sabonis led all Indiana bench scorers with 17 points on Saturday. Since being sent to the bench, the center is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in eight games. While he did not set any records for shooting efficiency (38.4 percent), Sabonis took more chances offensively in his 30 minutes, shooting 13 times versus his 8.5 field goal attempt average. Still, Sabonis is carving out a comfortable niche for himself as a source of bench scoring and rebounding.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Going through warmups Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Game-time decision with illness•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Friday vs. Bulls•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...