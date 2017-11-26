Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 17 points Saturday

Sabonis scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 3 PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, one assist and one steal over 30 minutes in Saturday's 108-98 loss to Boston.

Sabonis led all Indiana bench scorers with 17 points on Saturday. Since being sent to the bench, the center is averaging 12.2 points and 7.2 rebounds in eight games. While he did not set any records for shooting efficiency (38.4 percent), Sabonis took more chances offensively in his 30 minutes, shooting 13 times versus his 8.5 field goal attempt average. Still, Sabonis is carving out a comfortable niche for himself as a source of bench scoring and rebounding.