Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 21
Sabonis accumulated 21 points (8-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 15 rebounds and nine assists across 31 minutes during Tuesday night's 119-80 win over Charlotte.
Sabonis scored a team-high 14 as the Pacers got pummeled by the Raptors on Sunday, and Sabonis scored a team-high 21 points as the Pacers pummeled the Hornets on Tuesday. This could've been the first instance in NBA history of a team losing by 40 and winning their next game by 40. Logging a massive plus-39, Sabonis was one assist shy of his fifth triple-double of the season. He has league-winner status.
