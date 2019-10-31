Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win

Sabonis recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.

Sabonis was sensational, coming up one point shy of matching his career high while leading his team to its first win of the season. Sabonis has made three treys through four games this season, this after combining for 22 in his first two years with the Pacers and 51 as a rookie for the Thunder. With Myles Turner (ankle) likely out for multiple games, Sabonis could be called upon to shoulder an even larger load than usual over the next few contests.