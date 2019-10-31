Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 29 points in Wednesday's win
Sabonis recorded 29 points (11-18 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 win over the Nets.
Sabonis was sensational, coming up one point shy of matching his career high while leading his team to its first win of the season. Sabonis has made three treys through four games this season, this after combining for 22 in his first two years with the Pacers and 51 as a rookie for the Thunder. With Myles Turner (ankle) likely out for multiple games, Sabonis could be called upon to shoulder an even larger load than usual over the next few contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in tough loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Leads Indiana with 27 points•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Inks extension with Pacers•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Could be on move•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 14 boards in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Slated to start alongside Turner•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.