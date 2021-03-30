Sabonis totaled 35 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.
Sabonis was able to score 30-plus points for the fifth time this season while also recording his third consecutive double-double. The center has 34 double-doubles on the season, which is second most in the NBA, trailing only Nikola Jokic. Sabonis is averaging 23.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last three games.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up strong double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Notches 14 points, 11 boards•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Stuffs stat sheet Monday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double in win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Registers another double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Collects sixth triple-double•