Sabonis totaled 35 points (12-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 10-15 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 132-124 loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Sabonis was able to score 30-plus points for the fifth time this season while also recording his third consecutive double-double. The center has 34 double-doubles on the season, which is second most in the NBA, trailing only Nikola Jokic. Sabonis is averaging 23.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last three games.