Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores career-high 24 points in Wednesday's loss
Sabonis secured 24 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 FT), two rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 122-101 loss to the Bucks.
Sabonis recorded a career high in scoring while earning more minutes than any Pacer besides Lance Stephenson. Though Sabonis didn't contribute much besides points, he was extremely efficient, once again outplaying the starting duo of Thaddeus Young and Myles Turner. While Sabonis is highly unlikely to leapfrog either of those two in the rotation, coach Nate McMillan has proven willing to stick with the hot hand this season.
