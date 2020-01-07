Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Second straight double-double
Sabonis had 18 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 boards, seven assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes of a 115-104 win against Charlotte on Monday.
Sabonis continued his hot streak posting his fourth double-double of the last five games while also filling up the stat sheet across the board. The Gonzaga product has shined of late, taking on a bigger role with Malcolm Brogdon (back) out. He'll look to continue against the Heat on Wednesday.
