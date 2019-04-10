Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sitting Wednesday
Sabonis will sit out Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
The Pacers are resting key players Wednesday, and Sabonis is no exception. In his place, Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Kyle O'Quinn should see extra minutes.
