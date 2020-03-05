Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Six turnovers, inefficient in loss

Sabonis posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.

Fantasy owners in points leagues got a passable performance out of Sabonis, who stuffed the stat sheet. However, fantasy owners in leagues with emphases on efficiency and turnovers got a much worse performance out of Sabonis. While he got seven assists, he committed six turnovers and, while he got 15 points, it took him 16 shots. Still, Sabonis has played well overall lately. He's double-doubled in seven straight games, averaging 18.0 points on 13.7 shots, plus 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across this stretch.