Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Six turnovers, inefficient in loss
Sabonis posted 15 points (6-16 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds and seven assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 119-100 loss to the Bucks.
Fantasy owners in points leagues got a passable performance out of Sabonis, who stuffed the stat sheet. However, fantasy owners in leagues with emphases on efficiency and turnovers got a much worse performance out of Sabonis. While he got seven assists, he committed six turnovers and, while he got 15 points, it took him 16 shots. Still, Sabonis has played well overall lately. He's double-doubled in seven straight games, averaging 18.0 points on 13.7 shots, plus 12.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists across this stretch.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Puts up another double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: One assist shy of triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Narrowly misses triple-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Delivers strong double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Quiet in All-Star debut•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Another triple-double in close loss•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...