Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sixth straight double-double

Sabonis had 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss at Houston.

Sabonis has eight double-doubles in 10 appearances this season, including six straight. The Lithuanian big man has benefited greatly from Myles Turner's absence and currently averages 17.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 block in 34.5 minutes per game over his last six outings.