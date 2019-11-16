Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sixth straight double-double
Sabonis had 18 points (6-12 FG, 6-8 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss at Houston.
Sabonis has eight double-doubles in 10 appearances this season, including six straight. The Lithuanian big man has benefited greatly from Myles Turner's absence and currently averages 17.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.0 block in 34.5 minutes per game over his last six outings.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Big double-double in easy win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Notches another big double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nears triple-double in victory•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Out Tuesday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.