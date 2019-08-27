Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Slated to start alongside Turner

Pacers coach Nate McMillan confirmed earlier in the summer that he intends on starting Sabonis at power forward in 2019-20, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

Indiana experimented with Sabonis alongside Myles Turner in the frontcourt last season, but typically not for prolonged stretches while Thaddeus Young handled the bulk of the minutes at power forward. With Young having since moved on to Chicago, however, the Pacers seem willing to give the Sabonis-Turner tandem a more extended trial, at least at the beginning of the upcoming campaign. The arrangement could create some spacing issues, but the threat Turner offers behind the arc could allow Sabonis to do most of his damage in the low post, just as he did in 2018-19 as a backup center. If that ends up being the case, Sabonis may not be in line for a dramatic reduction in the career-best 59 percent mark from the field he posted a season ago.