Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sniffs triple-double in loss

Sabonis exploded for 26 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, nine assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss against the Mavericks.

Sabonis came just one assist short of notching his second triple-double in an eight-day span, but he has been incredibly productive of late while settling as the Pacers' go-to guy on offense. The Lithuanian big man has four double-doubles and one triple-double over his last six outings, a span where he has averaged 22.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 58.8 percent from the field. He should continue to have a large role on offense moving forward at least until Victor Oladipo can return to the starting lineup.