Sabonis tallied 30 points (12-14 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 133-126 win over the Hawks.

The 25-year-old has been on a tear since returning from a six-game absence due to a back issue, averaging 26.3 points, 14.8 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 1.8 steals over his past four games. Sabonis is averaging 40.5 minutes over his past three games, which is a good indicator that he's completely over his injury. The fifth-year center will look to keep it going Saturday at home against the Wizards.