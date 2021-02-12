Sabonis scored 26 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists, three steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Thursday's win over the Pistons.

Sabonis paced the Pacers in scoring while also leading the team in assists and steals -- he also finished as the second-best rebounder and the joint-top blocker. The Lithuanian big man made a huge impact on both ends of the court and continues to be a stat-stuffing machine, while also settling himself as Indiana's top scoring threat. He has scored 20 or more points in seven of his last nine outings.