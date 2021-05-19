Sabonis recorded 14 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt), 21 rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Hornets.

Sabonis picked things up where he left them off in the regular season, as he pulled down at least 20 boards for the second time over his last five games and also notched his fifth double-double over his last six appearances. Expect Sabonis to play a pivotal role for the Pacers in the decisive play-in matchup at the Wizards on Thursday.