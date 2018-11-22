Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid numbers before fouling out
Sabonis scored 15 points (7-8 FG, 1-1 3Pt) while adding six rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes off the bench before fouling out of Wednesday's 127-109 loss to the Hornets.
His incredible offensive efficiency continues. Sabonis is now shooting 69.6 percent from the floor, pushing him ahead of Rudy Gobert for the league lead in that category, and even on his rare three-point attempts he's been a deadeye shooter, going 4-for-5. Myles Turner's defensive prowess is keeping him in the starting lineup, but Sabonis has emerged this season as the Pacers' most valuable reserve.
