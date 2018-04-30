Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid off bench in Game 7 loss
Sabonis tallied 10 points (3-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds across 26 minutes during Indiana's 105-101 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.
Sabonis' scoring total led the bench and represented his fourth consecutive double-digit scoring effort to close out the series. The 21-year-old took double-digit shot attempts in all of those contests and played well over 20 minutes in the last five games against the Cavaliers overall. Sabonis' numbers were significantly improved across the board this season over those of his rookie campaign in Oklahoma City, as he finished with 11.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 24.5 minutes over 74 games (19 starts). Given his subsequent performance in the postseason, expectations for Sabonis will be elevated heading into the 2018-19 season.
