Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid showing off bench
Sabonis had 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and a block over 26 minutes Friday against Detroit.
Sabonis notched his third double-double in the last five games and continues to see a healthy chunk of minutes off the bench. He's averaging 16.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists across that stretch and has shown no signs of slowing down. Sabonis will take the court next against Atlanta on Monday.
