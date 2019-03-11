Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sore after Sunday return

Sabonis said Monday that his left ankle is very sore after playing Sunday for the first time since Feb. 25, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

Sabonis said he expected the soreness after playing 20 minutes in Sunday's game, so this isn't particularly alarming. However, it is worth monitoring in advance of the Pacers' next game Tuesday against the Knicks.

More News
Our Latest Stories