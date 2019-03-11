Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sore after Sunday return
Sabonis said Monday that his left ankle is very sore after playing Sunday for the first time since Feb. 25, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
Sabonis said he expected the soreness after playing 20 minutes in Sunday's game, so this isn't particularly alarming. However, it is worth monitoring in advance of the Pacers' next game Tuesday against the Knicks.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nine points in return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Making return Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes through full practice•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: 'Days away' from practicing•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To remain out Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...