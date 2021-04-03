Sabonis will not return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to a left ankle sprain, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

Sabonis was originally listed as questionable due to a bruised left quad and ultimately got cleared to play through it. However, he now has a sprained ankle on the same leg to deal with. The severity of the issue is not known at this time, but Saturday's second game of a back-to-back set against the Hornets is certainly up in the air at this point. Doug McDermott and Jakarr Sampson would be candidates to see increased roles should the big man have to miss some time.