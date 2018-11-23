Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sprains ankle

Sabonis is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs with a sprained right ankle.

Sabonis has yet to miss time with this specific injury but is in question to play nonetheless. Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Kyle O'Quinn would all be candidates for more playing time in the potential absence of Sabonis.

