Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sprains ankle
Sabonis is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs with a sprained right ankle.
Sabonis has yet to miss time with this specific injury but is in question to play nonetheless. Doug McDermott, T.J. Leaf and Kyle O'Quinn would all be candidates for more playing time in the potential absence of Sabonis.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid numbers before fouling out•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Teases triple-double in 26 minutes•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Scores 11 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Available to play Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday vs. Rockets•
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.