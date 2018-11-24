Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting Friday
Sabonis will get the start at center for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.
Sabonis will replace Myles Turner (ankle) in the starting unit. The big man has been impressive as a reserve all season, but will now get a chance to make an impression with the first unit. However, he will draw a relatively tough matchup against the Spurs' frontcourt.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will start Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sprains ankle•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Solid numbers before fouling out•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Teases triple-double in 26 minutes•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...