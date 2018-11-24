Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting Friday

Sabonis will get the start at center for Friday's matchup with the Spurs.

Sabonis will replace Myles Turner (ankle) in the starting unit. The big man has been impressive as a reserve all season, but will now get a chance to make an impression with the first unit. However, he will draw a relatively tough matchup against the Spurs' frontcourt.

