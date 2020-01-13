Play

Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting Monday

Sabonis (knee) has been cleared to play and will start Monday against the 76ers, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

Sabonis missed Friday's game against the Bulls due to a left knee injury, but the team has cleared him for Monday night's action. He'll be expected to shoulder his usual workload in what figures to be a tough matchup for the Gonzaga product.

