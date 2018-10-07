Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting Saturday
Sabonis is starting Saturday's game against the Pacers.
Coach Nate McMillan is giving his starters the night off, opening up the center slot for Sabonis. He posted 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block during Indiana's exhibition opener.
