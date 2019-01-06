Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Starting vs. Toronto
Sabonis will start at center in Sunday's game against the Raptors, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
With regular starter Myles Turner (shoulder) out, Sabonis will get the start and should get plenty of usage in Toronto. Sabonis has made one start at center this season, and he posted 19 points and 16 rebounds in 34 minutes.
