Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Status uncertain for Wednesday
It's uncertain if Sabonis (calf) will travel with the Pacers for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Scott Agness of Vigilant Sports reports.
Sabonis was held out of Tuesday's matchup against the Pelicans with a calf injury and with the Pacers going into the second night of a back-to-back, it's unclear if he's had enough time to make a full recovery. Coach Nate McMillan said he was unsure if Sabonis would travel with the team, so for now, he can be considered questionable for Wednesday. If Sabonis is held out, starters Thad Young and Myles Turner should get as much playing time as possible in the frontcourt, while Al Jefferson and T.J. Leaf would pick up the reserve minutes.
