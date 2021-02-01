Sabonis scored 21 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 119-110 loss to the 76ers.

Sabonis has now gone three straight games topping the 20-point mark but failed to reach 10 rebounds for just the second time this season. One cause of concern for Sabonis has been his turnovers. He's now turned the ball over 15 in his last three games.