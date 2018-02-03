Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Struggles with foul trouble Friday

Sabonis scored eight points (2-4 FG, 4-4 FT) to go along with three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 17 minutes during Friday's 133-126 loss to the Hornets.

Sabonis came off the bench for the second straight game and managed to rack up five fouls, which limited his ability to contribute for fantasy owners. His role has diminished since Myles Turner returned to the lineup after an injury layoff, but he still figures to serve as a valuable member of the second unit. That said, Saturday represents the first time Turner has been presented with a back-to-back set since returning, meaning Sabonis could see some additional run.