Sabonis registered 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes in Monday's loss at Milwaukee.
Sabonis recorded three double-doubles in a row and while he fell just one board shy of reaching that feat once again, he still produced a strong line across the board. The versatile big man continues to be a valuable cog on both ends of the court for the Pacers, and he's averaging 16.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 1.9 steals per game over his last 10 contests.
