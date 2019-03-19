Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Subdued performance Monday
Sabonis produced just seven points, seven rebounds, one assist, and one block in 26 minutes during Monday's 106-98 loss to Portland.
Sabonis was ineffective Monday, finishing the game with just seven points in 26 minutes. It was his lowest scoring game in more than six weeks and came at the worst possible time for owners entrenched in their fantasy playoffs. He is generally much better than this and will look to bounce back Tuesday when the Pacers travel to Los Angeles to face the Clippers.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Sore after Sunday return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Nine points in return•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Making return Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Goes through full practice•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Sunday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: 'Days away' from practicing•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.