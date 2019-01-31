Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Submits decent all-around line
Sabonis totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.
Sabonis was efficient in playing time off the bench, but the Pacers would suffer their third straight loss. He's finished in double figures in the scoring column in four of his previous five contests, however, and he's also averaging 7.0 rebounds along with 2.2 dimes during that stretch. The 22-year-old has handled a significant workload off the bench for the majority of the year (25.0 minutes per game), and he should warrant at least some fantasy attention moving forward given his recent production.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records 14 points Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Returning to bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Dominant in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Records team-high 20 points•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Turns in well-rounded line•
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...