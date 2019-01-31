Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Submits decent all-around line

Sabonis totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), eight rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes Wednesday against the Wizards.

Sabonis was efficient in playing time off the bench, but the Pacers would suffer their third straight loss. He's finished in double figures in the scoring column in four of his previous five contests, however, and he's also averaging 7.0 rebounds along with 2.2 dimes during that stretch. The 22-year-old has handled a significant workload off the bench for the majority of the year (25.0 minutes per game), and he should warrant at least some fantasy attention moving forward given his recent production.