Sabonis is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Raptors due to a left knee contusion, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
Sabonis hobbled off the court and headed to the locker room during the first half of Monday's clash. JaKarr Sampson figures to be in line for additional minutes if Sabonis is unable to return.
