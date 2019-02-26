Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Suffers sprained ankle

Sabonis sprained his ankle during Monday's game against Detroit.

The severity of the sprain has yet to be revealed, but coach Nate McMillan stated that more information will become known Tuesday. Sabonis still managed to put together a stellar performance, scoring 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 FT) while recording seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 26 minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss. If he's forced to miss an extended period of time, it would certainly be a key loss for the Pacers.