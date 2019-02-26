Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Suffers sprained ankle
Sabonis sprained his ankle during Monday's game against Detroit.
The severity of the sprain has yet to be revealed, but coach Nate McMillan stated that more information will become known Tuesday. Sabonis still managed to put together a stellar performance, scoring 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-7 FT) while recording seven rebounds, two assists and a block over 26 minutes in Monday's 113-109 loss. If he's forced to miss an extended period of time, it would certainly be a key loss for the Pacers.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Fills box score in Saturday's win•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Drops 14 in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Grabs 22nd double-double•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Double-double off bench•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Does it all in win•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 20 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.