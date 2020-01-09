Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Superb showing versus Heat
Sabonis collected 27 points (10-13 FG, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 122-108 loss to the Heat.
Sabonis had been listed as questionable with a knee injury after taking a hard fall in Monday's win against the Hornets. However, he was able to not only play through the ailment but also blow up the box score, albeit in a lopsided loss. Assuming Sabonis is able to give it a go during Friday's matchup versus the Bulls, he's a good bet to fill up the stat sheet once again, especially if Chicago's Wendell Carter (ankle) remains sidelined.
