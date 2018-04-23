Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Surprises with team-high scoring total in Game 4

Sabonis produced 19 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and six rebounds across 25 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Sabonis surprisingly led the Pacers in scoring on the night in his bench role, after having posted no more than seven points in any of the previous three games against the Cavs. The second-year big man put up a series-high number of shot attempts and also managed his best rebound total of the first four first-round games. While his production Sunday was certainly encouraging, it remains to be seen if Sabonis will enjoy the same level of usage in Wednesday's critical Game 5.