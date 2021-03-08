Sabonis won the Skills Challenge prior to Sunday night's All-Star Game.
After finishing second in the event a year ago, Sabonis was able to exorcise his demons and finish the job in his second appearance. The big man took down Julius Randle in Round 1 before both he and Nikola Vucevic knocked off the guards -- Luka Doncic and Chris Paul -- in the semifinals. In the tightly contested final, Sabonis was able to sink his clinching three-pointer before Vucevic.
More News
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Triple-double in loss•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Will play Thursday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable Thursday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: To be game-time call•
-
Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Questionable with sore ankle•