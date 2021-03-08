Sabonis won the Skills Challenge prior to Sunday night's All-Star Game.

After finishing second in the event a year ago, Sabonis was able to exorcise his demons and finish the job in his second appearance. The big man took down Julius Randle in Round 1 before both he and Nikola Vucevic knocked off the guards -- Luka Doncic and Chris Paul -- in the semifinals. In the tightly contested final, Sabonis was able to sink his clinching three-pointer before Vucevic.