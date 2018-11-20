Pacers' Domantas Sabonis: Teases triple-double in 26 minutes

Sabonis poured in 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 26 minutes during Monday's 121-94 win over the Jazz.

Sabonis has been putting his guard skills on display all year, but he took it up a notch in this one, handing out a career high assist total while finishing one dime and one board shy of a triple-double. It's unclear whether Victor Oladipo (knee) will remain sidelined for Wednesday's matchup with the Hornets, but if so Sabonis would likely be among those to benefit. Regardless, Sabonis has proven he's a valuable commodity across all formats.